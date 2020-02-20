Nominate your health heroes at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust

Patients and families who have received ‘amazing care’ from Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust are being asked to nominate their health heroes as part of a staff award scheme.

The trust will present a colleague or a team from the organisation with the prestigious Amazing Care Award as part of their annual staff recognition event in May.

And organisers are looking for local people to nominate people following positive experiences at any of their mental health, community adult, children’s and young people’s services which are delivered across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Caroline Donovan, chief executive at Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The Amazing Care Award in our Staff Awards is really special – it is the only award in which the winner is nominated and chosen by service users and their families.

“This is your opportunity to recognise someone who made a difference to your life. Staff across the trust provide specialist care and kindness every day and it’s important there is a way to acknowledge this and say thanks. Please, if you have received amazing care from someone in the organisation – let them know and nominate them for this award.” Visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/staffawards2020 to nominate someone.

If you do not have access to a computer, you can contact the trust on 01772 695384 to request a form. Nominations close on March 9. The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony on May 7.