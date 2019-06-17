Participants ready to set off on the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019. Photo: Keith Douglas Photography

NEWS IN PICTURES: Lancaster charity supporters over the moon with fundraising walk

Saturday’s St John’s Hospice Moonlight Walk was an amazing success with nearly 600 walkers and runners covering the 14km route to raise vital funds for the work of the Slyne Road hospice.

Here's a selection of photos by Keith Douglas Photography of some of the people taking part.

Participants preparefor the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019.

1. Warming up...

Participants preparefor the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019.
Participants ready to set off on the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019. Photo: Keith Douglas Photography

2. Ready teddy go!

Participants ready to set off on the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019. Photo: Keith Douglas Photography
Participants ready to set off on the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019.

3. All smiles at the start

Participants ready to set off on the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019.
Participants ready to set off on the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019.

4. Dedicated to the one I love

Participants ready to set off on the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019.
