New technology helps UHMBT students learn about medical conditions

Student radiologists, nurses and doctors at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT) can now train and learn about different medical conditions using a Sectra Table - an innovative piece of technology which gives them access to the latest medical cases from across the world.

The 65-inch touch screen monitor based at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary allows staff to discuss and interact with digital images of real-life human bodies. They can use virtual tools to remove layers of skin and muscle and carry out dissection.

The Sectra Table has an education portal where students can learn about the importance that radiology and histology play throughout the patient pathway. The portal has different medical cases from around the world which tie in different aspects of pathology, trauma, orthopaedics,

histology, oncology, surgery and other specialities.

Joanna Szyszko, Consultant Radiologist, who has trained on the new system, said: “The Sectra Table is fantastic. Students would normally learn from a real-life body – the portal has so many different cases to learn from which helps to increase knowledge of how to diagnose them via

imaging.”

Emma Jackson, Lead for Digital Imaging, UHMBT, added: “Ten members of the radiology team have trained on the Sectra Table and have given really positive feedback.

“The Sectra Table uses 3D imaging and can be used upright or flat like a table where students can carry out and study virtual dissections. These images give the learner a deeper understanding and insight into anatomy, as well as the functions and processes inside the body.”

Dr David Walker, Medical Director, UHMBT, said: “The Sectra Table is a fascinating piece of equipment and a great training tool. It gives staff the opportunity to expand their knowledge from cases that have been shared from all over the world – ultimately improving patient care and

experience.”

You can find out more about the Sectra Table and education portal at https://medical.sectra.com/solutionarea/medical-education/