Mum and son brave the shave for Cancer Research UK thanks to Bolton-le-Sands barber

A mum and son braved the shave on Saturday to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Emma Rhodes and seven-year-old Loki had their heads shaved for free by Ben from Harvey’s barbers in Bolton-le-Sands, in front of friends and family.

Emma Rhodes and son Loki pictured with mohawks midway through their head shave.

Half way through, Ben gave the pair a mohawk each, before completing the shave.

Emma said: “Loki wanted to do it as he’s lost both his nanas to cancer.

“I lost my mum when I was 22 to cancer so my children never got to meet her and we thought raising money for Cancer Research UK would be a great thing to do, especially since nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our life time and by funding research we assist in finding cures and developing treatment to assist people with cancer to live longer.”

Emma Rhodes and son Loki pictured before their head shave.