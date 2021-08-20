Multi-million pound funding boost to expand and upgrade private Lancaster hospital

The main reception area of the Lancaster Hospital

Beardwood and The Lancaster hospitals have secured the massive funding boost and are expanding their facilities and receiving the latest technology. The move will help local patients get treated faster with the best possible care.

The investment programme is a result of the purchase of these hospitals in January 2020 by Circle Health Group, which is investing £100m. in its UK facilities this year alone.

The Beardwood Hospital in Blackburn, which was opened in 1957, will get a new operating theatre in addition to the launch of a multipurpose day case theatre. The increase in theatre space will mean the hospital will see approximately 9,000 patients a year.

The Beardwood’s sister hospital, The Lancaster Hospital, will open its new imaging department in early 2022, where patients needing x-ray and ultrasound will benefit from the radiology team having access to the very latest in imaging technology and will facilitate a wide range of specialties including orthopaedics, general surgery, ophthalmology, gynaecology and dermatology.

Sam Sheehan, Executive Director for BMI The Beardwood and Lancaster, said: “This is a significant milestone in delivery of patient care in North Lancashire and Cumbria.