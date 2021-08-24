MP encourages residents to have their say on hospital merger plans for Lancaster and Preston

Tim Farron outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Residents have until Friday to share their views after the deadline for the official NHS consultation was extended.

One of the ideas put forward would be to close the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and the Royal Preston Hospital and replace them with a single hospital.

A petition set up by Mr Farron opposing plans to merge the two hospitals has gathered more than 4,000 signatures.

Residents can take part and share their views anonymously by heading online here.

Mr Farron, MP and Westmorland and Lonsdale, said: “This is a crucial moment for the future of health services in the South Lakes.

“It's so important we get across the message that improvements and investment to our local hospitals are badly needed but that moving services south of Lancaster is not the answer.