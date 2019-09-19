Morecambe women asked for views on antenatal and postnatal services

Pregnant women and women with babies and young children who have faced difficulty accessing antenatal and postnatal services are being asked by a national commission to help change existing healthcare policies.

Liverpool Health Commission (LHC) is visiting Morecambe on September 24 and 25, and the commissioners would like women to share their thoughts on how access to services could be improved, with the overall aim of shaping future UK healthcare policy.

Pregnant women or women with babies and young children are asked to attend drop-in sessions taking place at More Music, 13-17 Devonshire Road, Morecambe.

The sessions will run from 1pm to 5pm on September 24, and from 9am to 4pm on September 25. Appointments can be made outside of these hours if required.

To arrange an appointment or for further information, please contact Gerry Diver g.m.diver@ljmu.ac.uk or 07812 217169.