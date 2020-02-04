Morecambe’s ‘Sooty Man’ hits his half million RNIB fundraising target

Morecambe’s famous ‘Sooty Man’ has reached his £500,000 fundraising goal!

Keith Ainsowrth has been raising money for the Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) for 35 years.

He is currently being looked after in St John’s Hospice and his final wish was for his fundraising to pass the half a million mark.

And this week, he raised the big amount. He had needed a final £10,000, and has raised £10,193.

Keith, 75, has lived in Warton and Morecambe for more than 58 years. Famed for his fundraising throughout the area he is known as the Sooty Man, after the Sooty mascot for the RNIB.

To donate to Keith’s fundraising appeal, go online to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sootyman