Morecambe Bay health services rated ‘Good’

Health services in Morecambe have been given the thumbs up by NHS chiefs.

The NHS organisation which commissions health services for the population of Morecambe bay has been rated as ‘Good’ by NHS England.

Morecambe Bay Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been assessed against 58 areas covering performance, delivery, outcomes, finance and leadership.

The CCG has been congratulated on its achievement of hitting 100 per cent against the extended access target for GP services, a reduction in the levels of smoking among expectant and new mums and its improved performance against its financial targets.

Jerry Hawker, CCG chief officer, said: “The rating for 2018/19 is an improvement against our outcome for 2017/18 and a testament to the hard work of our staff and leadership team.

“While this is cause for celebration, there are still challenges to overcome and we continue to aim high to ensure the best possible services and outcomes for the population of Morecambe Bay.”

Dr Geoff Jolliffe, Barrow GP and clinical chairman of the CCG, said: “We are passionate about making sure our population has the best possible care and that they are supported by a health and care system that is recognised as being as good as it gets – which is illustrated in our Vision.

“I would encourage the population of Morecambe Bay to have their say and to get involved in shaping the care they receive. They can find out more about this by visiting the Morecambe Bay CCG website.”