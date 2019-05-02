Morecambe Bay Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) encourage public to have a plan in case they fall

Members of the public are being asked to think about what they would do if they had a fall - as part of Morecambe Bay CCG’s falls prevention campaign.

Although the primary aim of the CCG’s campaign is to prevent people from falling over in the first place, it is important to have a falls plan in place, whether you are at home or out and about.

The first thing to think about is who you would call in an emergency; it is always a good idea to have a relative, friend or neighbour that you could call if you fall.

Dr Sam Moon, GP Lead for Falls at Morecambe Bay CCG, said: “Having a personal alarm or mobile phone on you at all times will help you to call for help when you need to. Even if you’re

just popping out to your garage or bins, keep a phone in your pocket in case you fall and can’t get up.

“Ensuring that a relative or neighbour has a spare key will also help people to get to you quicker.

If you live alone, or spend long periods of time on your own, you might also want to consider asking a relative, friend or neighbour to check in regularly, either by phone or by visit.”