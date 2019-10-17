Mental health festival in Lancaster helped many people

A festival of mental health held at the University of Cumbria Lancaster campus was a great success.

Around 100 people attended the event, including visiting pupils from a number of city primary schools, who enjoyed a day of workshops, sessions, presentations, art and exhibitions.

Charlotte Pearce, festival co-organiser and University of Cumbria mental health nursing lecturer, said: “The day was a great success with lots of visitors who came to our campus including young people from a number of local schools and colleges.

“More and more people are waking up to the fact that mental health concerns them, their families and their friends, and this festival is helping year on year to support our communities to recognise and build on its strengths in supporting one another with our whole wellbeing.

“We look forward to hosting another event on World Mental Health Day 2020 and more events like this throughout the year at our university.”

Adele Atkinson, a third year University of Cumbria mental health nursing student, was among a group of current students who hosted a Tea and Talk event during the festival.

She said: “Days like World Mental Health day are important as there is a massive stigma and no one wants to talk about it of know how to. It normalises mental health and it is ok to not be ok.

“More events like this, getting children and men involved lets them know that mental health is normal and it is ok.” Lord Melyvn Bragg of Wigton once again supported the festival as patron.