‘Men’s Sheds’ initiative launches in Lancaster to help men get more out of life

An exciting new project is being launched in Lancaster aimed at men who are looking to get more out of their lives –especially if they are semi-retired, retired or unemployed or simply wanting to get out of the house.

A Men’s Shed – an activity pioneered in Australia in the 1980s and now operating worldwide – is being set up in Lancaster shortly as part of the UK-wide Men’s Sheds Association.

Organiser David Munro said: “Bringing men together in an informal and friendly working environment really helps with men’s health and wellbeing.

“The slogan for Men’s Sheds is ‘Shoulder To Shoulder’, shortened from ‘Men don’t talk so much face to face, they talk while working shoulder to shoulder’.

“Having a sense of purpose, something worthwhile to do, somewhere to go while being around other guys are very good reasons to get up in the morning, they’re great motivators. Generally speaking men probably need these more than women.

“And getting together and having a brew and bit of banter, a bit of fun while doing something useful has got to be better than sitting in the house getting bored.”

Men’s Sheds tend to be aimed at practical men who are good with their hands and who like to ‘potter’ –often making or mending things in a workshop setting.

“We want to encourage those men to come along because there’s a lot of useful small community projects that they might want to help with – making a sign for a community centre for example or making nesting boxes for a school or helping out individuals in need,” David said.

“But at the same time there are lots of other men who maybe don’t necessarily share their DIY expertise, who would like to practice or share other skills and these might range from gardening, to cooking to photography –they could be anything really”

David intends that the Lancaster and Districts Men’s Shed will offer activities which men will see as being good for their minds as well as their bodies; a walking group, light exercise, trips out, local heritage visits and talks on various subjects either from the members themselves or from invited guest speakers.

He added: “Ultimately, it will be the membership that decides what activities they want to do.

Men’s Sheds typically attract older men, but many of the 552 in the UK, with a further 142 in development, also have younger members.

“We certainly hope to attract a younger generation who might want to get involved,” David said. “Older men passing on their skills, mentoring younger men was always part of the traditional industries and we’d like to revive that aspect in this project.

“It’s now proven that when older men get active and also chat and share about their lives and possibly some of their problems, their health and their general outlook tends to improve.

“A recent report from the Caledonian University of Glasgow highlighted many significant improvements in men’s wellbeing as a result of joining a men’s shed.

“It’s very much about men getting together offering and sharing their skills and having fun together first and foremost while helping the wider community. It’s a win-win.”

For men wanting to find out more about the Men’s Sheds project and its future activities the first meeting will be held at The Cornerstone in Sulyard Street on Friday March 13 starting at 1pm for those wanting a light lunch followed by the main meeting at 2pm.

There will be a guest speaker, Roger Jones, from Age UK who has a broad experience of Men’s Sheds both in the UK and Australia.

Meanwhile work is underway to find suitable long-term premises for the Men’s Shed. While the organisation has short-term funding from the Eric Wright Charitable Trust and the Lancashire Community Wellbeing Fund, more will be required to help develop the project in the future.