Medical group Delphi receives thumbs-up from regulators

Delphi Medical, which helps people struggling with addiction across the North West, has been highly praised by key regulators in the sector.

Over the past few months, a number of Delphi Medical’s premises have received ‘Good’ ratings from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), including:

Harrowside Wellbeing Centre in Blackpool, which provides community substance misuse services for clients who have stabilised their addiction and require psychosocial interventions to support their recovery.

Dickson Road, Blackpool, where Delphi Medical’s Horizon service delivers a wide range of support for all residents who are struggling with issues around drugs, alcohol and sexual health.

The Pavilion, Lancaster, which provides a safe and effective in-patient detox from both drugs and alcohol through medically assisted withdrawal.

Emma Knape, company lead for Delphi Medical, said: "Delphi Medical staff work extremely hard, within increasingly challenging circumstances. One commonality across our business is that our staff truly care about the people who use our services; they care about making a real difference.

“We are really happy that the recent CQC reports reflect this, and we could not be prouder of each and every team across Delphi Medical.

“As a business that is always striving to go one step further, we will utilise these reports as part of our continual drive to improve our services, with the interests of our clients at the heart of everything we do.”

In their findings, the CQC praised the targeted and specific support provided to vulnerable groups at Harrowside, including clients who were homeless and pregnant, and the dignity, respect and compassion with which staff treated clients.