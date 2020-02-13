'Matron's surgery' gives advice on dementia in Morecambe Bay

People affected by dementia can now make use of friendly advice sessions with the Dementia Matron for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT).

Dianne Smith has started running her ‘Matron’s Surgery’ once a month at the Defying Dementia fundraising shop on Church Street in Lancaster.

Dianne said: “I could see the need for it so I decided to start offering sessions in the community for family members, carers, people with dementia and anyone else who needs help.

“When I was at the Bay Dementia Hub I found that people kept coming up to me and asking for advice. Sometimes, I would get quite a long queue of people waiting to speak to me.

“They wanted to talk things through and many didn’t know what they needed from service providers. My Matron’s surgery offers people a quiet time where people can talk about their situation. It’s for people who normally come to the Bay Dementia Hub but who aren’t sure what help they need.

“I’ve done a couple of Matron’s Surgeries and they have been very well received so far. Dementia is a journey so people keep coming back for advice and information. I can direct people to other services that can help them.

“Basically, I can help people to cope with situation when someone has dementia. Day to day living can be a challenge but I can help.”

Dianne said people had told her they’d found the Matron’s surgery very helpful and they were glad that someone was listening to them.

Anyone who would like to arrange to meet Dianne for the Matron’s surgery can do so by popping in to the Defying Dementia shop at 50, Church Street in Lancaster or calling: 01524 846 210.