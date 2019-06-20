Marathon effort for Valerie

Super-runners Nick and Diane Armstrong presented Holehird Care Home with a cheque for £4,108 after running their 100th marathon in Bentham.

The official presentation took place at the care home in Windemere where Nick’s mother, Valerie Harrold, had resided for four years following a life-changing head injury.

The duo had arranged the Bentham marathon in honour of Valerie and hoped to raise £1,350 each to go towards the service.

The event was a huge success with 92 places being filled ahead of the start date. It was also a landmark occasion for Nick and Diane, with it being their 100th marathon.

Diane said: “We are so pleased that the Bentham marathon was a success and that we have managed to raise over £4000 for Leonard Cheshire’s Holehird Nursing in memory of Nicks Mum,” said Diane.

“The day was perfect from start to finish and we even had participants asking us if we would organise the race again next year!

“Reaching our goal of becoming members of the 100-marathon club really was the icing on top of a great day.”

As well as race entry fees being donated to Holehird, the pair also raised funds through post-marathon sports massages, a raffle, cash donations and proceeds from an official Just Giving page.

Alan Barton, service manager at Holehird Care Home, said: “Holehird and all the service users are extremely grateful for the generous donation of £4108 which has been presented to us by Diane and Nick in memory of their late mother who was a resident here until she passed away last year.

“The kind donation will be used for the benefit of our service users here at Holehird and we would like to say a special thank you to them and to all the people who supported their events to raise funds for our home.

“The donation will mean that specialist sensory equipment, which is much needed for some of our service users with sensory and physical impairments, can now be purchased for their immediate benefit.”

Nick, Diane and Valerie all founded the Bentham Beagle’s running club. It was with Valerie that Nick and Diane both ran their first marathons, Nick in 2009 in Snowdonia and Diane in 2012 at Disney World.

Valerie herself took part in some of the major marathons around the world.