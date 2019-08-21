Macmillan cancer support bus to visit Lancaster and Carnforth

Free, cancer information and support is coming to Lancaster and Carnforth.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Mobile Information and Support Service will be visiting the area, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer any questions.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by.

Summer is fast approaching - the team will also be providing specialist information about sun safety and skin cancer (please note, the team will be unable to perform skin checks).

The bus will at Market Square, (outside City Museum), Lancaster on Tuesday, August 27, from 10am-5pm.

On Wednesday August 28, the bus will be at the War Memorial Gardens, Ashtrees Way, Carnforth, from 10am-3pm.

Skin cancers are most likely to appear on skin that is exposed to the sun.

If caught early, they are very treatable and most people with non-melanoma skin cancers are cured with treatment.

Anna Murchie, from the mobile information team, said: “The sunnier weather gives us all a boost but it’s important to be aware of how to stay safe in the sun and to know which changes to your skin could give reason for concern.”

Skin cancers can look very different, so visit your doctor if you notice anything unusual on your skin that does not go away after 4 weeks, including:

• any spot or sore that doesn’t heal

• a spot or sore that hurts, is itching, crusty, scabs over or bleeds

• areas where the skin has broken down (an ulcer) and doesn’t heal

• a lump on the skin - this might be a firm, red lump or may look sunken in the middle

Melanoma is a rarer type of skin cancer.

It can develop from a new mole or one you already have.

The ABCDE list can help tell the difference between a melanoma and a normal mole. See you GP if you are worried about any changes in your skin or a mole.

A – Asymmetrical moles – irregular in shape

B – Border of a mole – blurred or has jagged edges

C – Colour of a mole – if a mole has more than one colour

D – Diameter (width) – irregular moles are usually larger than 7mm

E – Evolving – melanoma moles often change (evolve)

Anna added: “It’s important for everyone to take extra care in the sun.

“But some cancer treatments can make you especially sensitive to the sun.

“If you’re having treatment for cancer, ask your healthcare team for advice about protecting your skin during and after treatment.”

If you have any concerns about skin cancer or any other type of cancer, or just want someone to talk to, Macmillan Cancer Support is right there with you.

Call them for free on 0808 808 00 00 (seven days a week, 8am to 8pm) or visit macmillan.org.uk for information on all types of cancer, support groups in the area and access to the online community.

A short film about skin cancer signs and symptoms can be found here: https://youtu.be/9rHa7tskvuk

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo.