Lancaster student braves the shave in memory of little brother

A Lancaster student has raised more than £1,000 for a cancer charity in memory of her little brother.

Sixteen-year-old Alisha Potter had her luscious locks shaved off in a special charity head shave for CancerCare, which provided support for her family when her younger brother Shaun was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2014.

Alisha Potter before the head shave.

Sadly, Shaun passed away during that year and Alisha wanted to do a special event in Shaun’s memory so, last month, family and friends gathered at Ridge Community Centre to celebrate his life.

Wielding the clippers was local hairdresser Laura Robinson and the event, which also included a cake sale and raffle, raised more than £1,000 for CancerCare, which provides free therapies such as counselling to people affected by cancer and other life-limiting conditions.

Alisha is now studying a childcare at Lancaster and Morecambe College training for a career helping children like Shaun, who had Down’s Syndrome.

Her mum Tammy said the whole family were extremely proud of her.

Alisha Potter after the head shave.

“Alisha and Shaun were very close and it had a massive impact on her when he passed away. With the help of CancerCare she is beginning to understand more how to grieve and learn coping strategies.”

“Both myself and her dad Steven are over the moon with how much Alisha has raised and are forever grateful for all the support CancerCare have given her and our family a whole. She is very brave doing what she did and we think she very much suits her new hairstyle.”