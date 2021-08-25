Lancaster software company steps up to help rehome vital local charity

Sharon Jackson (back, centre) chats with staff and clients at the former Neuro DropIn centre.

It will be an early start for the team on September 11 as they embark on their 12-hour adventure over 24 undulating miles, first summitting Pen-y-Ghent first, followed by Whernside and finally Ingleborough to complete the Yorkshire loop.

Hannah Churchman, managing director of software company accessplanit, said: “The lengths Neuro DropIn go to in order to support those with neurological conditions in the local community is simply amazing.

"From creative fundraising initiatives to regular community events, it’s clear the team have a real passion for change. We’re thrilled to be supporting them through our Yorkshire Three Peaks walk.”

An event at the former Neuro DropIn centre.

Sharon Jackson, founder of Neuro DropIn, said: "We’re delighted that accessplanit have chosen to support us when they embark on their charity fundraiser hike up the three Yorkshire Peaks!

"As a small charity supporting everyone affected by a neurological condition, we were devastated at being made homeless least year and we are working hard to find a new home, so every penny raised from this mammoth challenge will be directed towards our new home fund!

"Thank you to everyone who is taking part; this means so much to us.”