Lancaster man describes life inside Coronavirus quarantine

A Lancaster man flown home from the Chinese province at the centre of the global coronavirus outbreak has told of life inside quarantine.

Kharn Lambert and his 81-year-old grandmother Veronica Theobald are among the Brits being kept isolated in Wirral hospital, and he filmed their surroundings.

Kharn Lambert

He told Sky News: "We spent more than 30 hours, I would say almost 40 hours on the road travelling from Wuhan to the Wirrall. So everybody checked in last night, got a few amenities like shower gel, and went straight to bed.

"We are free to move around and we can talk to each other, but if we can stay isolated as much as we can then they would prefer that.

"We are allowed to go outside... they have put a fence around the perimeter to stop us from getting outside of the courtyard, and it's patrolled by the police quite regularly.

"It's quite a surreal situation. Obviously it's something you'd never expect to experience in life. It's only been a few hours, we've been here less than a day but honestly it feels like we've been here for a very long time."

Eleven more Brits are set to be flown home to join the 83 in quarantine, it was reported this morning.

A public health campaign was also launched in the UK today, urging people to use tissues when coughing and sneezing and to wash their hands regularly.