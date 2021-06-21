Lancaster hospice reveals two iconic venues for sunflower art displays

Lancaster Castle.

The hospice is working with Lancaster Castle and the Lake District National Park’s Brockhole on Windermere, who will host the flowers within the grounds of their stunning venues for the duration of the art installation, which runs from August 2 to 31.

Each £35 sunflower - made by the British Ironwork - can be made in dedication to a loved one or for people to purchase for themselves. All the sunflowers together will result in a stunning and unique display, and the sunflowers will then be collected in September, after the displays close.

Natalie Santamera, the project lead of the Sunflower appeal, said: “The hospice is thrilled to have our sunflowers placed in incredibly iconic venues in north Lancashire and the South Lakes.

Brockhole on Windermere. Drone image by Adrian Naik

“The Lake District National Park’s Brockhole on Windermere has always been a place of adventure, play and nature, as a local child I have very happy memories of the venue. We know the space will allow for the display to thrive and be loved by those of all ages.

“The Duchy of Lancaster’s Lancaster Castle holds a great historical presence overlooking Lancaster town centre. The recent renovations in 2019 make it the perfect location for our sunflowers and we feel very lucky to be a part of their history this summer.

“We are delighted to make the sunflower appeal accessible to the community so everyone can enjoy the experience this positive and beautiful display with friends and families, after what has been a very difficult time”

Ben Holland, marketing manager at Lake District National Park, said: “On behalf of the Lake District National Park Authority and Brockhole on Windermere, we are delighted to be supporting the St John’s Hospice Sunflower Appeal 2021 as one of the host venues.

“We know the valuable work St John’s Hospice does for family, friends, colleagues and the wider community, and are excited to celebrate all those involved with a stunning sunflower display overlooking Lake Windermere whilst raising money at the same time!”

Debbie Garritty, head of communications at The Duchy of Lancaster, said “The Duchy of Lancaster is pleased to announce that Lancaster Castle will represent north Lancashire in the St John’s Hospice Sunflower Appeal 2021.

“St John’s Hospice has provided essential palliative care to the communities of north Lancashire and the South Lakes for 35 years.

“We look forward to supporting the appeal at the castle throughout the month of August when the sunflowers will be on public display in the courtyards.”