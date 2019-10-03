Lancaster health festival takes a big step forward in 2019

More than 3,000 people took part in the third annual Lancaster Health Festival.

The total means that there was a 50% increase in the numbers of people who engaged with the event.

Ian Dewar, lead organiser, said “I’m absolutely thrilled at this year’s turn out.

“We’ve had a very inspiring and lively discussion regarding the future of Lancaster on Thursday at Lancaster Town Hall to kick off the event.

“On the Friday more than 500 year 7 pupils took part in skill building workshops at Williamson’s Park and all of them were trained in life saving skills (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

“We then had six fascinating speakers on Saturday at St Thomas’ Church on the Saturday, and finally the Festival Market and City Conga on Sunday.”

“Also on Sunday we ‘rowed’ the length of the Lune – 86 kilometres , thanks to Active Lives for providing rowing machines. We also received 51 Collage competition entries, and we will be announcing the winner shortly.

“More than 200 people took part in the Conga, which made quite the impression as we danced through the city centre!”

“I’d like to say a personal thank you to all the people and organisations that supported the Lancaster Health Festival 2019.”

Sarah Baines, Lancaster Integrated Care Community, said: “it’s vital that we support our young people in developing new skills, starting at high school can be a daunting time for children, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to build new friendships and learn key life skills.

“Feedback on the day and since has been very positive.”

Andy Knox, Director for Population Health, said: “The ‘Love Lancaster?’ event was the first of many conversations we want to have with the people of this city about what we, as a community, can achieve.

“Lancaster Health Festival is a fantastic platform for these conversations and I look forward to see how it grows and develops over the next 12 months.”

Over the next few weeks we’ll be gathering feedback and making plans for the next 12 months, if anyone has any comments or suggestions they can email lancasterhealthfest@mbht.nhs.uk.