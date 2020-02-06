Lancaster gran with terminal cancer launches fundraising bid to help get her independence back

A Lancaster grandmother with terminal cancer is hoping the kindness of strangers will help give her back some independence.

Tina Bowers is unable to live in her own home because it needs adaptations to help her move about after she had part of her leg amputated last month.

Tina Bowers with daughter Julianne.

The 52-year-old was diagnosed with terminal carcinogenic cancer in 2014, and then a month later she suffered a stroke and a brain haemorrhage, and had to have some toes amputated.

And two weeks ago she had to have her leg amputated below the knee after getting gangrene.

The wheelchair Tina’s family currently have for her is too big for the doors in her Hala home, and so she is currently living at her daughter Claire’s house.

With an 18-month waiting list for NHS funding, Tina’s family is now hoping kind-hearted Lancastrians will help raise the much-needed cash to help bring her home.

The Bowers family, from left, Dan, Claire, Rob, Alan, Hannah, Tina, Julianne and Jessica. Front are grandchildren Isabelle and Ella, with baby Esther in Tina's arms.

Daughter Julianne said: “Unfortunately there’s not a lot of funding and there’s a long waiting list.

“Mum is very independent. She was a mental health nurse and so she’s used to caring for people and doesn’t want people caring for her.

“It’s hard because we have not got any adaptations and we want her to have some independence.”

Julianne said ideally the house needs a ramp, stair and bathroom rails, as well as a smaller, self-propelled wheelchair.

They have already paid £4,000 to have a stairlift installed.

“It’s just the everyday things to help her out, to give her back a bit of her life,” Julianne, 22.

Tina – who has three granddaughters, Isabelle, Ella and baby Esther – was initially given around five years to live when her condition was diagnosed, but she has fought on past that.

However, while the 28 tumours on her lungs are slow growing, the cancer has now spread to her liver, despite chemotherapy.

Husband Alan, 54, is now caring for her and is unable to work as a result.

“Anything will help,” said Julianne, who also has twin sisters Hannah and Jessica, 26, as well as 31-year-old Claire.

“She’s doing well but she’s finding it very difficult; it’s a long process, but anyone who knows her knows what a amazing woman she is.”

The family added a thank you to everyone who has donated so far.

Their fundraising page can be found here