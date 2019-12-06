Lancaster family enjoys event aimed at giving equal chances to all

Three Lancaster siblings took part in a special event in London aimed at making everyone feel equal.

Dad Ryan Baker took Kian, 11, Lily, nine, and seven-year-old Carson to Windsor to take part in an event called Winter Wonderwheels – an event for people and families where no disability is off limits.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up, so Ryan went as the grinch and his children dressed as snowmen and an elf.

They teamed up for a celebrity sprint with Channel 4 and Talksport presenter Jordan Jarrett Bryan.

Kian who is in Year 7 at Our Lady’s Catholic College, was born with cerebral palsy and earlier this year underwent major surgery at Alder Hey children’s hospital in Liverpool.

However, he has not let this stop him, and has since taken part in a triathlon, teaming up with gold medal winning paralympian swimmer Liz Johnson, and was interviewed by Clare Balding for the Channel 4 highlights show.

He has also featured on Cbeebies programme Operation Ouch where he had a question for Dr Chris.

Ryan said: “Not bad for a young man who despite his disability hasn’t let anything stop him achieving.

“My younger two children are just as inspiring...always trying to help others and do better for themselves.”

Kian and Ryan at the summer triathlon event.