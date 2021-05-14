Lancaster estate agents donate £1,000 to Team Reece

The team at Farrell Heyworth hand over the cheque to Rachel O'Neil (second left).

And this week they handed over a cheque for £1,000 to Team Reece, which was set up by Overton schoolboy Reece Holt, who passed away from cancer two years ago.

Reece's mum Rachel O'Neil collected the donation from the estate agents this week, and said the money would be ringfenced the donation to support families in the local community.

Reece was 13 when he passed away in January 2019.

The Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil had been battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a malignant tumour that affects only about 10 children a year, since May 2016.