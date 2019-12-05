Lancaster care home opens its doors to elderly for Christmas dinner

Local care home Laurel Bank in Lancaster will be opening its doors to a number of elderly people from the community to help tackle loneliness and isolation this Christmas.

An Age UK study in 2017 found that 1.4m people aged over 65 “admitted that Christmas isn’t a special day for them and just passes them by.”

To try and combat this lonliness, Laurel Bank are welcoming people in to the home on Christmas Day for a special three course meal with all the trimmings, accompanied with a glass of wine and followed by tea or coffee.

Diners will be treated to a tasty and nutritious Christmas meal in the home’s dining room. Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents, while enjoying their food, and will be able to partake in watching a movie or playing traditional games with those at the home after their meal.

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities.

Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

Lyndsay Scott, General Manager at Laurel Bank, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home, and nobody should have to spend Christmas alone.”

Booking is essential as places are limited. The home will organise and cover the costs of transport for the return journey, and guests will even receive a little something off Santa!