Lancaster and Morecambe war veterans enjoy tea party at Salt Ayre

War veterans from across the Lancaster district enjoyed a tea party held at Salt Ayre leisure centre.

D-Day hero John Bracewell, who lives in Morecambe and has previously featured in the Lancaster Guardian and The Visitor, was among those who attended the event on Thursday, along with his daughter Lynne Shelling.

Jack Bracewell of the Parachute Regiment at the Age UK tea party. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

They and other guests were entertained by local jazz singer Harri Deane, as well as enjoying afternoon tea.

The event was organised by Age UK Lancashire.

Lancashire Older Veterans team leader Christine Mottley said: “It’s a celebration of veterans living in the locality, just coming together over a scone and a cup of tea and sharing camaraderie.

“We have a lot of vulnerable older people in Lancaster and this is an opportunity for them to come together and meet other people.”

A veteran gets up for a dance. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The event also included experts giving information and practical advice.

The Mayor of Lancaster Councillor David Whitaker with veterans. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Brian Jefferson MBE and Councillor Roger Dennison, Torrisholme Ward, at the Age UK tea party for Veterans. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Singer Harri Deane performs for the veterans. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Age UK tea party for war veterans. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

World War Two veteran Jack Bracewell with singer Harri Deane at the Age UK Lancashire tea party. Photo by Lynne Shelling.