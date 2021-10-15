Lancaster agency chosen to promote an NHS resilience hub launched due to the pandemic

The hub was launched by Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust at the outset of the pandemic to support public sector workers and their immediate families with the psychological impact of Covid-19.

Hotfoot Design, a multi-award-winning creative agency based in Lancaster, was tasked with creating a marketing campaign for the project. This included a brand identity, website and awareness campaign to reach the target audience across a broad range of media – from online and print, to outdoor and events.

The campaign will now be showcased to the Cabinet Office, after it was selected as an example of best practice for communications leads from all councils and public sector organisations across the UK.

Gita Bhutani, Director for Psychological Professions at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust and lead for the Resilience Hub, said: “We selected Hotfoot because of their passion, commitment and creativity, and we are hugely impressed with their work so far. We have been excited to launch the campaign and hopefully help people out there who can really benefit from the support of the Resilience Hub.”

Charlie Haywood, Creative Director at Hotfoot Design, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting such an important initiative. It is fantastic to be working closely with the team at the NHS to develop a campaign that will raise awareness of this hugely important initiative.”

According to research published by the NHS in January, almost half of doctors, nurses and other ICU staff reported symptoms of PTSD, severe depression or anxiety at the height of the pandemic. Of these, about 40% had probable PTSD – higher even than the rates seen among military veterans.

The newly-launched Resilience Hub is a support resource for all public sector workers and volunteers who have worked through the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as their families. On the website, there’s information about the support available, as well as tips on supporting others struggling with their mental health.