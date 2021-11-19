Innovative north west stroke prevention scheme wins top national award

Sue Perkins with the Innovation Agency team.

The Atrial Fibrillation Ambassadors in the Community project was named Provider Collaboration of the Year in the Health Service Journal annual awards held last night, Thursday November 18.

The AF Ambassador role was created by the Innovation Agency in partnership with the Stroke Association to prevent strokes – saving lives and avoiding life-changing disabilities.

The service has operated sessions across Lancaster and Morecambe, with more being planned next year.Using portable ECG devices to identify people who may have atrial fibrillation (AF) – an irregular heartbeat which can lead to a life-threatening stroke - volunteers were recruited to help spot friends, colleagues and relatives at particular risk.

"For me – the personal gain is just ONE person who is positive and is referred to their GP for investigation which will hopefully minimise the effect of AF on their lives," volunteer ambassador Wendy Westoby said.

"It never ceases to amaze me how people generally aren’t aware of how to check their own pulse rate and rhythm."

It is estimated that in the north west coast region there are more than 20,000 people who have AF.

The initiative is predicting to identify more than 1,000 new cases of atrial fibrillation during the initial two year campaign, which could prevent up to 34 strokes and save more than £750,000 in associated health care costs.

Atrial Fibrilation Ambassadors Debbie and Wendy offering advice as part of community work.

"This award is truly a team effort and I am really proud of our work and the AF ambassadors," Debbie Parkinson, public involvement lead for the Innovation Agency, said.

"Detecting AF, helping prevent stroke and saving lives is thanks enough, but this award will help us make more people aware and understand the importance of #knowyourpulse."

Dr Phil Jennings, chief executive of the Innovation Agency, said: "This is a fantastic achievement and richly deserved. It’s great to see this team who have worked relentlessly often in their own time to receive recognition - well done!"

The Innovation Agency-led work to proactively manage patients with asthma in Knowsley was also shortlisted in the Primary Care Innovation of the Year category, which was won by a palliative care phone service operated in Cambridgeshire.

Comedian and presenter Sue Perkins, along with HSJ editor Alastair McLellan, announced the winners of 23 categories at the culmination of a process that had involved two judging stages,136 judges and 1,008 entries.

“I’d like to offer my congratulations to the Innovation Agency," Alastair McLellan said. "It is always so inspirational to see projects adapting, developing and improving their services for the benefit of patients across the country."