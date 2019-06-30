Here is how to get rid of cold sores this summer

Nicola Parker, of Health and Herbs, in Morecambe, writes about healing cold sores.

Cold sores are a nuisance.

Sunshine is a common trigger for them and considering how little we get throughout the year, cold sores can be a bitter twist to an otherwise glorious day.

People are either prone to cold sores or they aren’t.

This is because the cold sore virus is incredibly contagious and you need to be exposed to it in order to suffer from one.

Once you have the virus, you’ll unfortunately have it for life, so managing cold sores is something you are likely to do more than once.

If you have a cold sore, you should avoid sharing anything that comes into contact with it including cutlery, lipsticks and creams. Cold sores are also the enemy of affection as you should avoid kissing anyone when you have a cold sore, especially children and babies.

Passing on the cold sore virus to new born babies can be very dangerous.

Once you have the cold sore virus, you will probably notice that there are common triggers that set off the familiar tingle.

I’ve already mentioned sunshine, but in my experience, the biggest trigger is allowing yourself to become run down.

This could be because you are stressed, overworked or just not looking after yourself quite as well as you should be.

Alternatively, you might be run down because you’ve caught a cold or other virus that has left you unwell.

A healthy immune system should keep the cold sore virus under control.

If you’ve been run down, your immune system is compromised and you may find that stopping breakouts is more difficult.

It’s times like this that it can be useful to know a bit more about the cold sore virus and how to battle it to give your immune system a helping hand.

When dealing with cold sores, I like an approach that deals a two pronged attack, tacking the virus from the inside and out. Internally, it is worth taking Lysine capsules or tablets.

Lysine is an amino acid, a type of protein famous for helping to suppress the cold sore virus.

Some people use a low dose of Lysine regularly, especially those prone to frequent cold sore break outs.

It is also possible to use a high dose periodically, as and when it is needed.

If you are prone to the occasional cold sore, a bottle of lysine would be a useful addition to your medicine cabinet.

Start using lysine the moment you feel the initial tingle and you might find that it stops the breakout all together.

If you are too late to stop the sore completely, Lysine should still support your body in limiting the number of days that you are affected by the actual sore.

Once the cold sore has broken out, there are topical herbal treatments that can be used to speed the healing process.

I recommend a propolis treatment called Bio Propolis, which comes in a tube with a narrow end, designed to specifically target cold sores as they appear around the mouth and nose.

Propolis is made by bees.

It’s a blend of wax and plant sap that they use to protect the beehive from infection.

In a similar way, humans have a long history of using propolis to heal and protect themselves from infections, especially in times of weakness, such as when we are run down.

By using Lysine internally and propolis externally, I frequently see fantastic results when combatting the cold sore virus.

As a tried and tested method, I see as more people come to me based on friends recommendations than I do people visiting to ask for my advice.

If you are victim to regular cold sores, it’s important to look beyond just the virus and ask yourself why your immune system is struggling so often.

Your GP may be able to help to root out any underlying cause and your local herbalist can help support your immunity to build you back up to where you should be.

Self care and a good diet sound like simple measures to take, but we shouldn’t underestimate the importance of looking after ourselves.

Good foundations support healthy immunity which should keep viruses buried and at bay.

