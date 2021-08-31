Grateful Lancaster patient donates £5,000 to Bay Hospitals Charity

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, made the donation after being cared for in the hospital’s Acute Surgical Unit, Medical Assessment Unit and Gastrointestinal Unit.

With Gift Aid added, the total contribution to the charity is £6,250.

The donor wrote that he was giving the gift to the charity “in recognition for the wonderful care and compassion” he experienced while in hospital.

Bay Hospitals Charity funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

Charity manager Judith Read said: “It is really lovely to receive such a large individual donation, and especially pleasing to know that it has been made because of the care shown by UHMBT colleagues.

“This money will help to ensure that patients continue to have a positive experience while being treated in our hospitals.”

Prof Mike Thomas, chair of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This really is such a generous donation which will have such a positive impact going forward by allowing the charity to support patients and give clinical staff access to the latest equipment.

“I was touched by the kindness shown to UHMBT colleagues for the care they have given, the gift is very much appreciated by the hardworking teams on our wards.”