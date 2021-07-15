Grateful Lancaster cyclists' 200-mile coast-to-coast bike ride in a day for health charities

Lune Racing Cycling Club members Andy Murphy, Jack Baxter, Ian Breslin, Chris Didsbury, Jon Linscott, Rich Mellon, Simon Mumford and Andrew White will ride a 200-mile route from Morecambe clocktower to Redcar and back on Saturday, July 24th.

Support for Bay Hospitals Charity was inspired by group member Andy Murphy, whose twin boys were cared for at the Special Care Baby Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Commenting on the charity challenge, Andy said: “My wife Janice had twin boys who were 10 weeks premature 28 years ago. Sadly, our son Joshua Daniel Murphy died at nine days old, and I am doing this ride in his memory. Our other son Damon spent 10 weeks in the special baby care unit where the staff were amazing, caring and fantastic.

Pictured are seven of the team members from Lune Racing Club getting ready for the charity bike ride

“Our Lune Racing Cycling Club team are very privileged to have Damon driving the support vehicle sponsored by C&M Motors of Galgate, with Janice forming part of the extended team.”

Funds raised by the coast-to-coast-to-coast challenge will be split equally between Bay Hospitals Charity, the Brain Tumour Charity, the ME Association and Parkinson’s UK.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust Chief Nurse and Deputy Chief Executive, Sue Smith OBE, said: “It’s incredibly touching that Andy, Janice and Damon have come together as a family to support Bay Hospitals Charity and the Special Care Baby Unit in memory of Joshua.vThe whole team is putting in an amazing effort in support of some very worthy health charities, and I wish them all the best of luck with their ride and their fund-raising efforts.”

Bay Hospitals Charity funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.