Go-ahead for Lancaster firm's face masks with revolutionary anti-viral coating that 'kills Covid in minutes'

The firm submitted its FFP2 NR face masks for rigorous testing to ISO18184 and EN149 compliance standards and gained certification that, within 30 minutes of contact the SARS-COV-2 virus, that causes Covid-19, was inactivated.

This confirms that the coating is virucidal, meaning that it begins to kill viruses on contact and destroys SARS-COV-2 so that it cannot enter host cells. It is also antiviral, which prevents viruses from replicating, and antimicrobial, which prevents bacteria from developing, thus providing additional protection to the mask wearer. The entire surface of the mask is covered, including the straps.

The masks, which have previously undergone rigorous validation with Lancaster University, will also reduce costs, because there is no need to change masks multiple times per working shift.

The masks are a distinctive green colour to easily differentiate from standard PPE

The masks are a distinctive green colour to easily differentiate from standard PPE.

Jon Chadwick, CEO of ViraCoat's parent company ViraCorp, said: "We are delighted that we have achieved ISO 18184 certification, which confirms our own testing through Lancaster University's world-class biomedical facilities. The level of protection we can offer healthcare workers and many others in hospitality, retail and travel, who risk exposure every day, is greatly enhanced and savings will result from fewer mask changes, plus we are reducing the number of masks ending up in landfill and our oceans."