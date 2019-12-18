Fundraising year of Cha Cha Plank events to finish with New Year’s Eve challenge at Lancaster’s Williamson Park

Fitness trainer Steve Cody is bringing down the curtain on his epic Cha Cha Plank for CancerCare challenge with a grand finale on New Year’s Eve.

Each day during 2019 Steve has performed his unique fitness routine across north Lancashire and beyond to raise money and awareness for CancerCare which provides free professional therapy and support for people affected by cancer, life-limiting illness and bereavement.

Steve was inspired to carry out his challenge after his sister Andrea was diagnosed with breast cancer and received support at CancerCare’s Lancaster Centre.

Steve has performed with a huge range of community groups, schools, businesses and public sector organisations and at major events, including the Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival, and to date has raised more than £17,000 for the charity.

Highlights include performing with the Parachute Engineer Regiment, Lancashire Constabulary’s mounted police unit and on the helipad at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Steve, who works as a personal fitness trainer has posted a daily video of his challenge on his Facebook page over the last 12 months and it has led to him becoming something of a social media star.

Since March, he has posted 169 videos which have been viewed more than 332,000 times in 138 countries around the world including exotic locations such as French Polynesia, the Falkland Islands and the remote Arctic island of Svalbard. They have had 18,500 likes and been watched for a total of 144,000 minutes - more than 100 days of continuous viewing.

Steve said: “Over the last 12 months I have met some absolutely fantastic and generous people, many of who had a story about how their lives have been touched by cancer. This really brought it home how important the work is that CancerCare does in helping people during what can be the toughest times imaginable.

“It has been loads of fun and wherever I’ve done it, there has been a great vibe with lots of laughing and dancing and I can’t thank the local community enough for getting involved and helping this amazing charity.”

CancerCare chief executive Maria Chambers said: “Steve has raised a fantastic amount of money but in terms of raising the awareness of the charity’s work, we simply can’t put a figure on it. We have all keenly followed his exploits over the year and have looked forward to seeing the different places he’s been spreading the word about what we do.”

His exploits also saw him nominated for the prestigious JustGiving Community of Fundraiser of the Year Award and he attended the glitzy awards ceremony at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel in October.

Anyone wishing to take part in Steve’s final New Year’s Eve event can turn up on the day at 9.30am or call Steve on 07523 421437. View Steve’s dedicated challenge Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/SteveCodyChaChaPlank/