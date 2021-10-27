Four deaths in one day recorded from coronavirus within Morecambe Bay hospitals as admissions rise again

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

A total of nine deaths in the last seven days brings the total number at hospitals run by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT) to 636.

The deaths are recorded when someone has died after testing positive for coronavirus within the last 28 days at UHMBT hospitals.

The number of people in trust hospitals being treated for Covid-19 was 43, three of which were on a ventilator, as of Tuesday October 19 - a rise of four since the previous week.

However, in Lancaster the number of people reporting positive Covid tests in the seven days up to October 26 dropped by 9.5 per cent to 503.

And the city currently has an infection rate of 338.9 based on a rolling seven-day period up to October 21, a decrease of 63 from a week ago.

This is based on the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, and is lower than the England average of 487.4.

In the Lancaster City Council region itself, the total number of deaths within 28 days of first positive test result for Covid-19 reported up to Tuesday October 26 is 328, none in the last week.