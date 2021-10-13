Four deaths in one day recorded from coronavirus within Morecambe Bay hospitals

Four people died from Covid-19 at UHMBT hospitals on Tuesday.

The deaths bring the total number at hospitals run by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT) to 622.

The deaths are recorded when someone has died after testing positive for coronavirus within the last 28 days at UHMBT hospitals, with the numbers roughly split between the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Furness General Hospital in Barrow.

The number of people in trust hospitals being treated for Covid-19 is also increasing; as of Tuesday October 5, there were 54 patients, four of which were on a ventilator.

Since the start of the pandemic, as of Sunday October 3, UHMBT has treated 2,578 people for the virus.

In the Lancaster City Council region itself, the total number of deaths within 28 days of first positive test result for Covid-19 reported up to Tuesday October 12 is 322, two in the last week.

The total number of deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned as a cause on the death certificate, registered up to Friday October 1 is 363, three in the last week.

The total number of people with a positive Covid-19 virus test (either lab-reported or lateral flow device) reported up to Tuesday October 12 in the Lancaster region is 18,474.

Of those, 587 people in Lancaster reported positive Covid tests in the seven days up to October 12 (an increase of 54 or 10.1 per cent on the previous week) - and the city currently has an infection rate of 313.5 based on a rolling seven-day period up to October 7.