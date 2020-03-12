Find out about science week at Morecambe Bay hospitals

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) is celebrating the amazing work of its healthcare science professionals and the difference they make to patients’ lives, as part of Healthcare Science Week.

The week, which runs until March 15, gives NHS trusts the chance to tell their local community and other healthcare professional’s first-hand about how science and technology are vital in modern patient care and changes lives for the better.

Healthcare Science Week at UHMBT. Pictured is Mo Chaudry, trainee biomedical scientist at work.

The Trust currently employs 164 healthcare scientists (147 whole-time equivalents) who work in several areas across the trust, including microbiology, clinical biochemistry, clinical investigations, histopathology, haematology and blood transfusion, and audiology.

Mo Chaudry, Trainee Biomedical Scientist, Histopathology, Royal Lancaster Infirmary, said: “Coming towards the end of my training to becoming a qualified Healthcare Scientist, I have found that Cellular Pathology is a fascinating discipline that allows us to explore the structure and function of cells, tissues and organs.

“During my training, I have had an amazing and interesting learning experience of the areas within Cellular Pathology and how the sample preparation and techniques are invaluable to the diagnosis of cancers and diseases.”

To find out more about Healthcare Science Week visit https://nshcs.hee.nhs.uk/news/healthcare-science-week-march-2020/. Visit www.jobs.nhs.uk/ or http://betterwithyou.co.uk/.