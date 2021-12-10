Fewer people visit Royal Lancaster Infirmary A&E...but numbers still higher than a year ago

NHS England figures show 10,617 patients visited A&E at the University Hospitals Of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust in November.

That was a drop of five per cent on the 11,215 visits recorded during October, but 45 per cent more than the 7,326 patients seen in November 2020.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in November 2019, there were 10,234 visits to A&E at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 20 per cent were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received two million visits last month.

That was a decrease of six per cent compared to October, but 37 per cent more than the 1.5m seen during November 2020.

At University Hospitals Of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust in November:

*There were 229 booked appointments, down from 254 in October

*75 per cent of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95 per cent

*761 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

*Of those, 202 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in October:

*The median time to treatment was 60 minutes