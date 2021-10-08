Cyclists from Morecambe ride from John o’Groats to Land’s End for Bay Hospitals Charity

Nathan Briggs and Hudson Nuttall.

The friends, from Morecambe, completed the journey over 14 days, cycling 960 miles and exceeding their £1,000 fundraising target.

Nathan said: “We were inspired to raise funds for Bay Hospital Charity as our health service has come under extreme pressure throughout the pandemic and we wanted to give something back to all the staff who have worked so hard.

“The charity sits close to our hearts as it’s the area we have grown up in and we all know family members and friends that have needed help over the years.

“What’s been clear to us throughout the trip is the great support and generosity of our friends, family, and people in the various places we passed.

“We always wanted to set ourselves a big challenge and see the wonderful sights that Scotland and England have to offer. It certainly did not disappoint, we were lucky enough to have warm weather throughout the journey and got to see famous sights such as Loch Ness, Ben Nevis and the national parks of Scotland and Dartmoor just to name a few.”

The pair are already discussing what their next charity challenge should be.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust chair Mike Thomas said: “It’s great to see two young people enjoy such a great adventure, and really pleasing to see that they have such an emotional connection with their local hospitals and our colleagues who work so hard and with such commitment to deliver healthcare services in our region.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Nathan and Hudson for their support.”

Money raised by Nathan and Hudson will be used by Bay Hospitals Charity to fund the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.