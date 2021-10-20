Covid infection rate rises across Lancaster district - but hospital numbers drop

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The deaths bring the total number at hospitals run by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT) to 627.

The deaths are recorded when someone has died after testing positive for coronavirus within the last 28 days at UHMBT hospitals.

The number of people in trust hospitals being treated for Covid-19 was 39, three of which were on a ventilator, as of Tuesday October 12 - a drop of 15 since the previous week.

The news comes amid fears that some Covid restrictions may be reintroduced if England is to avoid "stumbling into a winter crisis".

The NHS Confederation said a back-up strategy, or Plan B, which includes mandatory face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces, should be implemented.

UK cases have been rising sharply but deaths are well below the winter peak.

In Lancaster the number of people reporting positive Covid tests in the seven days up to October 19 dropped by 5.3 per cent to 556.

However, the city currently has an infection rate of 401.0 based on a rolling seven-day period up to October 14, and is an increase of almost 70 from a week ago.

This is based on the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, and is lower than the England average of 434.6.

In the Lancaster City Council region itself, the total number of deaths within 28 days of first positive test result for Covid-19 reported up to Tuesday October 19 is 324, none in the last week.