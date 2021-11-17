Covid cases rise by 45 per cent in a week across Lancaster district

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The number of people reporting positive tests in the seven days up to November 16 rose by 45 per cent to 548.

And the city currently has an infection rate of 309.9 based on a rolling seven-day period up to November 11.

This is based on the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, and is lower than the England average of 364.2.

In the Lancaster City Council region, the total number of deaths within 28 days of first positive test result for Covid-19 reported up to Tuesday Nove,mber 16 is 332.

The total number of deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned as a cause on the death certificate, registered up to Friday November 5 is 381, three in the last week.

Across Morecambe Bay trust hospitals, there have now been a total of 648 deaths.

The deaths are recorded when someone has died after testing positive for coronavirus within the last 28 days at UHMBT hospitals.