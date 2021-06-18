Over 18s can get Covid vaccine at Ryelands Park in Lancaster this weekend
A mobile vaccination bus will be in Ryelands Park this Sunday (June 20) for any over 18s who wish to have the Covid vaccination.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 2:41 pm
Anyone aged 18 and over, who hasn’t yet had their first vaccination, can drop in between 10am and 4pm for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Supplies of the vaccine are limited so it is advised people get there early.
No appointment is needed, just turn up at the park.