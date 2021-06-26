North West records more than 3,400 new Covid cases as adults in England urged to ‘grab a jab’ this weekend

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,699,868 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 15,810 people tested positive across the nation on Friday (June 25).

These are the figures for the North West

People enter from a Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at the Cathedral in Blackburn.

In the North West today (Saturday, June 26, 2021), there has been a total of 677,836 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 3,440 on the previous day.

There are currently 429 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 87 on ventilation.

A total of 63,185 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,289.

Of these deaths, 18,038 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 22,655 (Up from 22,555) +100

Blackpool - 10,515 (Up from 10,443) +72

Bolton - 33,052 (Up from 32,934) +118

Bury - 19,720 (Up from 19,622) +98

Cheshire East - 23,094 (Up from 23,019) +75

Cheshire West and Chester - 23,671 (Up from 23,586) +85

Cumbria - 29,512 (Up from 29,412) +100

Knowsley - 18,219 (Up from 18,139) +80

Lancashire - 111,342 (Up from 110,747) +595

Liverpool - 51,854 (Up from 51,564) +290

Manchester - 61,389 (Up from 61,018) +371

Oldham - 25,217 (Up from 25,083) +134

Rochdale - 23,657 (Up from 23,547) +110

Salford - 26,914 (Up from 26,714) +200

Sefton - 25,742 (Up from 25,607) +135

St Helens - 17,866 (Up from 17,793) +73

Stockport - 23,745 (Up from 23,619) +126

Tameside - 20,276 (Up from 20,186) +90

Trafford - 18,992 (Up from 18,873) +119

Warrington - 19,208 (Up from 19,116) +92

Wigan - 32,911 (Up from 32,705) +206

Wirral - 25,793 (Up from 25,656) +137

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

>>Join our Coronavirus Facebook group here for all the latest

For more advice on how you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.