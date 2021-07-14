North West coronavirus latest: Lancashire, Manchester and Cumbria see biggest daily Covid rise as 4,931 new cases confirmed

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 5,191,459 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 36,660 people tested positive across the nation on Tuesday (July 13).

These are the figures for the North West

These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West.

In the North West today (Wednesday, July 14, 2021), there has been a total of 757,775 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 4,931 on the previous day.

There are currently 772 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, and increase of 90 on the previous day, including 126 on ventilation.

A total of 64,721 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,384.

Of these deaths, 18,168 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 24,219 (Up from 24,153) +66

Blackpool - 12,203 (Up from 12,080) +123

Bolton - 35,392 (Up from 35,247) +145

Bury - 21,677 (Up from 21,568) +109

Cheshire East - 25,721 (Up from 25,547) +174

Cheshire West and Chester - 26,425 (Up from 26,231) +194

Cumbria - 33,565 (Up from 33,241) +324

Knowsley - 20,023 (Up from 19,898) +125

Lancashire - 124,477 (Up from 123,680) +797

Liverpool - 57,963 (Up from 57,611) +352

Manchester - 68,631 (Up from 68,230) +401

Oldham - 28,721 (Up from 28,490) +231

Rochdale - 26,734 (Up from 26,514) +220

Salford - 30,290 (Up from 30,134) +156

Sefton - 28,931 (Up from 28,768) +163

St Helens - 19,844 (Up from 19,711) +133

Stockport - 26,558 (Up from 26,338) +220

Tameside - 22,802 (Up from 22,656) +146

Trafford - 21,898 (Up from 21,753) +145

Warrington - 21,288 (Up from 21,109) +179

Wigan - 37,385 (Up from 37,124) +261

Wirral - 29,495 (Up from 29,286) +209

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.