North West coronavirus latest: Big increase in the number of Covid patients admitted to hospital as another 4,769 cases recorded

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 5,155,243 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 34,471 people tested positive across the nation on Monday (July 12).

These are the figures for the North West

These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West.

In the North West today (Tuesday, July 13, 2021), there has been a total of 752,844 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 4,769 on the previous day.

There are currently 738 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, and increase of 90 on the previous day, including 116 on ventilation.

A total of 64,617 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,343.

Of these deaths, 18,149 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 24,153 (Up from 24,083) +70

Blackpool - 12,080 (Up from 11,968) +112

Bolton - 35,247 (Up from 35,104) +143

Bury - 21,568 (Up from 21,427) +141

Cheshire East - 25,547 (Up from 25,345) +202

Cheshire West and Chester - 26,231 (Up from 26,037) +194

Cumbria - 33,241 (Up from 32,921) +320

Knowsley - 19,898 (Up from 19,778) +120

Lancashire - 123,680 (Up from 122,993) +678

Liverpool - 57,611 (Up from 57,286) +325

Manchester - 68,230 (Up from 67,844) +386

Oldham - 28,490 (Up from 28,274) +243

Rochdale - 26,514 (Up from 26,314) +200

Salford - 30,134 (Up from 29,949) +185

Sefton - 28,768 (Up from 28,590) +178

St Helens - 19,711 (Up from 19,593) +118

Stockport - 26,338 (Up from 26,143) +195

Tameside - 22,656 (Up from 22,502) +154

Trafford - 21,753 (Up from 21,601) +152

Warrington - 21,109 (Up from 20,970) +139

Wigan - 37,124 (Up from 36,853) +271

Wirral - 29,286 (Up from 29,094) +192

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

>>Join our Coronavirus Facebook group here for all the latest

For more advice on how you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.