More steward volunteers needed in Lancaster to help get jabs done

Lancaster Town Hall is just one of several locations in Lancashire looking for steward volunteers in the local area.

Requests for steward volunteers have soared in recent weeks and there are now more than 2,000 shifts that need filling in sites across the country every day.

The north west has seen a growing need for steward volunteers and the NHS is calling for help to get local people vaccinated over the summer, particularly in those areas of most vaccination need.

Steward volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.

People interested are being asked to go online here to sign up as a steward volunteer. Shifts usually last up to six hours with your expenses covered. No experience or qualifications are required and a full briefing is provided on site.

The NHS Steward Volunteers Volunteer Responders programme was set up by the NHS and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and GoodSAM. Volunteers use a mobile phone app to choose what shifts they would like to do and when.

This is one of the busiest and most crucial periods of the national vaccination programme. More than 50 million vaccines have already been delivered and work continues at pace to vaccinate all adults, with 25 to 29-year-olds recently added to the list.

Catherine Johnstone, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout. There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get all adults vaccinated as fast as possible.

"There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need. If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate. Together we can get the jabs done.”

Andrew Clarke, a steward volunteer from the north west, said: “I like working in a team environment, so the steward volunteer role came naturally to me.

"I love meeting new people, I am very sociable and one of the jobs as a steward is to help with queue management, so I will often be chatting to everyone in the queues, asking how they are, where they are from. I have met some interesting people along the way.

“It’s great to see the younger generations coming along for their jabs and it really is a buzz to see them after they have had their jab and are on the way out. It is a good feeling.