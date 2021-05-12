Lancashire Covid cases - here are the latest figures for each area in the county

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

But from Friday April 9, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.

This may cause some case totals to fall day-to-day.

These are the latest case figures for Lancashire

According to the latest government data, there have now been 98,602 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 126,302.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 18,416 (UP 21)

Blackpool - 9,284 (UP 9)

Burnley - 9,992 (UP 12)

Chorley - 8,000 (UP 10)

Fylde - 4,808 (Unchanged)

Hyndburn - 8,029 (UP 5)

Lancaster - 9,523 (UP 5)

Pendle - 9,723 (UP 4)

Preston - 13,963 (UP 6)

Ribble Valley - 4,605 (UP 2)

Rossendale - 6,134 (UP 1)

South Ribble - 8,165 (UP 2)

West Lancs - 8,962 (UP 4)

Wyre - 6,698 (UP 5)