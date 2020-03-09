Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Thursday, March 19

There are now 187 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Thursday (March 19).



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 2,626​ confirmed cases in the UK today.

This is an increase of 676 since yesterday (up from 1,950).

A total of 103 deaths have been recorded nationwide, with 43 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Thursday, March 19), there are a total of 187 confirmed cases, with people infected in Blackpool, Fylde, South Ribble, Chorley and Wigan.



It is an increase of 30 since yesterday (Wednesday's total was 157).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Thursday, March 19:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:



Cumbria - 34 (up from 10)

Manchester - 18 (up from 14)

Lancashire - 15 (no new cases)

Trafford - 14 (up from 12)



Oldham - 12 (up from 10)

Tameside - 12 (up from 10)

Liverpool - 12 (up from 11)

Stockport - 10 (no new cases)

Cheshire East - 8 (up from 7)

Wirral - 8 (up from 6)

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "People in South Ribble and Lancashire should be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic. We are very well prepared".

Bolton - 7 (up from 5)

Bury - 7 (no new cases)

Rochdale - 6 (up from 4)

Cheshire West and Chester - 5 (no new cases)

Blackpool - 4 (up from 3)

Salford - 4 (no new cases)

Wigan - 4 - (no new cases)

Sefton - 4 (up from 3)

Warrington - Latest figures not available (3 cases on Wednesday, March 18)

St Helens - 2 (no new cases)

Blackburn with Darwen - 1 (first case confirmed on Tuesday)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 187

