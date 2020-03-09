Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Monday, March 16

There are currently 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Monday (March 16).



The latest figures from Public Health England show ​there are a total of 1,391 confirmed cases in the UK, with 35 deaths reported.

Yesterday (Sunday, March 15), another 330 new cases were confirmed across the country, including two in Blackpool.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West, there are a total of 76 confirmed cases, with people in Blackpool, Fylde, South Ribble, Chorley and Wigan currently in self-isolation.

This is an increase of 23 cases across the North West since Friday (March 13).

A coronavirus priority assessment pod has been set up at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but no cases have been confirmed in the town so far (Monday, March 9)

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Monday, March 16:

Blackpool - 3

Lancashire - 6 (Chorley - 3, South Ribble - 2, Fylde - 1)

Wigan - 3

Bolton - 3

Bury - 3

Cumbria - 10

A sign directing those who believe they have coronavirus to available doctors. Pic: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

St Helens - 1

Liverpool - 9

Wirral - 5

Manchester - 9

Salford - 1

Trafford - 6

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "People in South Ribble and Lancashire should be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic. We are very well prepared".

Stockport - 3

Oldham - 6

Tameside - 3

Cheshire West and Chester - 4

Cheshire East - 1

Total - 76

How to protect yourself and stop coronavirus spreading

"Our advice remains the same" added Dr Sakthi Karunanithi.

"Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly, and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

"If you have recently been to one of the affected countries and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS’s 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor."

According to the NHS’ website, these are the best things you can do to help stop coronavirus spreading.

- Regular hand-washing is the single most important action individuals can take in the fight against Covid-19.

- Hand washing should be for 20 seconds, using soap and water or hand sanitiser.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

- Most people can continue to go to work, school and other public places.

- You only need to stay away from public places (self-isolate) if advised to by the 111 online coronavirus service or a medical professional.

For more advice on you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.

