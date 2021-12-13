Christmas events return for Lancaster hospice

Members of St Wilfrid's school choir sing at the Carols by Candlelight.

Light Up a Life celebrations were held in Lancaster and Kendal, as well as online after the success of last year’s virtual event.

Light Up a Life offers free celebration events to remember the loved ones we love, whether they are still with us or not, as the community heads toward Christmas.

The socially distanced events were well attended and saw singing from the St John’s Hospice choir and local brass bands playing at each event. Families with connections to St John’s shared their stories and the annual hospice Christmas lights were switched on after a procession from St Joseph’s Church in Lancaster.

The St John's Hospice choir at Light Up a Life Lancaster.

St John’s Hospice then held a Carols by Candlelight service in Lancaster Priory, which was a sell-out event. The St John’s Hospice choir performed again, as well as a choir from St Wilfrid’s Primary School in Halton.

Readings were performed by St John’s nurses, patrons and other representatives, as well as Lancaster MP Cat Smith.

St John’s Hospice’s CEO, Sue McGraw, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been able to hold our Christmas events again this year.

"We made sure everyone was safe by limiting numbers and requesting masks be worn, and to see our wonderful supporters again in person was heart-warming.

The St John's Hospice choir perform at Carols by Candlelight.

"I want to thank everyone who helped make these events happen, from our choirs and brass bands to the local schools who baked mince pies for us and the families who very kindly shared their stories.”