Charity white collar boxing event to be held this weekend in memory of Morecambe teen Sian Waterhouse

A fundraising boxing event in memory of Morecambe teenager Sian Waterhouse is to be held this weekend.

Sian’s dad Pud has teamed up with Anthony McDonald from Cobra white collar boxing to organise the event, which will be held on March 7 from 5pm at The Carleton in Morecambe.

Cobra white collar boxing combines the art of boxing with the importance of mental health, while also raising awareness for Lancashire Mind charity.

Antony McDonald from Cobra said: “Our motto is ‘Healthy Body, Healthy Mind’ and our training camps allow people to become a part of something special: meeting new people, becoming physically fitter and mentally stronger in the process, whilst learning a new sport!

“Since the beginning of January, a group of men and women have been training hard and learning the art of boxing in order to take part and competitively fight in the event.”

The event is being held as part of the fundraising campaign Shine for Sian, in memory of Sian Waterhouse, who took her own life in 2018 at the age of 16 following a long battle with anxiety and depression.

For more information and to buy tickets for the event, go to https://www.cobraboxing.co.uk/lancaster/ or call 07561 403766.

Tickets can be bought for £20. On the night, there will be a DJ, food available, a bar, a raffle, entertainment and at least 10 bouts of boxing.